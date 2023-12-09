From tricycle to conglomerate: Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong's thanksgiving reflections

Business News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat, Contributor

In a world often driven by material success and rapid progress, it's refreshing to witness a leader who remains grounded in gratitude, spirituality, and a commitment to community. Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, exemplifies this rare combination of business acumen and unwavering faith.



For over two decades, Dr. Agyepong has orchestrated an annual thanksgiving service, not merely as a corporate ritual but as a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the divine guidance and support that have shaped his life and businesses. This year's event, held against the backdrop of global uncertainties, showcased not only his humility but also his recognition of the vital role played by his wife and the unwavering support of his family.



The roots of this tradition trace back to 1995, marking the inception of the Jospong Printing Press. Today, the thanksgiving service has evolved into a significant spiritual gathering, embodying the core values of the Jospong Group – "Godliness and Fellowship." It stands as a testament to Dr. Agyepong's commitment to weaving spirituality into the fabric of his conglomerate.



At the heart of this year's reflections was a poignant theme: "Our God, Our Help, Our Life" (Psalm 46:1-2; Psalm 90:1). In a world grappling with the echoes of war, economic crises, and the ongoing global pandemic, Dr. Agyepong's choice of theme resonates deeply. His acknowledgment of the challenges faced globally, from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the Israeli-Hamas war, reflects a leader attuned to the broader socio-economic landscape.



Ghana, like many nations, has not been immune to these challenges. Dr. Agyepong, however, radiates hope and optimism, anchored in his unshakable belief that God is the ultimate source of help. The economic setbacks arising from the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts have undoubtedly affected businesses, yet Dr. Agyepong remains resolute in his conviction that the coming year holds promise for improvement.



As the leader of a conglomerate that has weathered storms and embraced growth, Dr. Agyepong's vision extends beyond business success. His generational thinking is evident in the emphasis on "God as our help," an assurance that transcends temporal difficulties. The message is clear: reliance on a higher power, rooted in past experiences, can navigate us through future uncertainties.



In his address, Dr. Agyepong reminds us of the source of unwavering strength, quoting Psalm 121:2, "My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth." This encapsulates his philosophy – a profound trust in divine assistance and an unwavering belief that, as a community and a nation, we can overcome challenges.



The eminent lineup of speakers at this year's event, including prominent figures such as Apostle Dr. Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh, President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana and 2nd Vice President of GPCC, and Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah-Agyeman, Teshie-Nungua Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, reflects a diverse and influential gathering of religious leaders.



With the inclusion of Bishop James Saah, Presiding Bishop of Action Faith Chapel International, and Apostle Kingsley Addai, Minister of the Church of Pentecost, the event promised a rich exchange of insights and perspectives on matters of faith and community engagement.



Additionally, the presence of Apostle Dr. Amos Jimmy Markin, Evangelism Director, and Executive Council Member of the Church of Pentecost, further enhances the event's significance.



The distinguished Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Freda Akosua Prempeh, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, adds a governmental perspective, highlighting the event's relevance to broader societal issues.



The notable attendance of various Ministers of State, Members of Parliament from both majority and minority sides, MMDCEs, religious and traditional leaders, business leaders, as well as the staff of the Jospong Group and its subsidiary companies, demonstrates the event's cross-sectoral engagement.



This convergence of stakeholders underscores the event's significance as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that extend beyond religious and governmental boundaries.



In a society often driven by immediate gains, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong's annual thanksgiving service serves as a beacon, guiding not just his conglomerate but also inspiring a collective mindset of gratitude, hope, and reliance on a higher purpose.



As the year draws to a close, his words resonate: "Our help is in the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth, who neither slumbers nor sleeps." With a leader grounded in such principles, the Jospong Group is poised to not only navigate challenges but also contribute to a future guided by faith, resilience, and a spirit of thanksgiving.