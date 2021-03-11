Press Releases of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Angela Akua Asante, Contributor

French Embassy commissions University of Ghana’s Archaeology, Ceramics and Photogrammetry lab

The Ambassador of France and some authorities of the University of Ghana

The Ambassador of France and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana have officially launched the Archaeology, Ceramics and Photogrammetry Lab which was renovated and refurbished for UG’s Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies.



In attendance at the sod-cutting ceremony were the Provost of College of Humanities’ Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori, the Head of Department of Archeology and Heritage Studies, Prof. Fritz Beveridge, and other dignitaries.



“The University of Ghana through the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies plays a huge role in preserving Ghana’s heritage and culture and this is why the French embassy is committed in supporting their good works” Her Excellency declared during her speech at the premises on Wednesday.



The lab’s make-over was funded by the French Embassy in Ghana, to the tune of €26,000 worth of equipment and repair works, through its Sankofa Project for Higher Education and Research. The aim of this initiative is to help strengthen the skills of cultural heritage and tourism professionals in Ghana.



The objective of the refurbished laboratory is to empower young, brilliant, and promising scholars of the department to be properly equipped for training experiments and noteworthy research. This would enable the publication of journals and findings meant to contribute immensely towards the preservation and development of Ghana’s heritage and culture.