French, Canadian Embassies commend ECG for improved service delivery

Business News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Mary Eshun, Contributor

The French Embassy and the High Commission of Canada in Ghana have commended the Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its improved service delivery.



The commendations came at separate stakeholder meetings held in Accra between the ECG Accra East Regional Management team, the French Embassy and the High Commission of Canada in Ghana on 13th and 14th September 2022 respectively.



The meeting was to ascertain if the embassies were satisfied with the services received from ECG and also to foster stronger relationships with ECG key Stakeholders within the Accra East region.



The Deputy French Ambassador to Ghana, Raphaël Malara commended ECG for the prompt delivery of bills on monthly basis, stable, reliable power supply, and prompt response to calls.



He said, “for two years now we have not had any power challenges, we no longer experience power fluctuations and poor voltage, the power is stable now, and you deliver the bills on time”.



Mr. Malara expressed his appreciation to the ECG team for the meeting and said, “this is the first of its kind, we have never seen ECG officials here except to work”.



He noted that engaging with key stakeholders is a good way to work together to enhance the corporate relationships between organisations and their stakeholders.



He urged ECG to make it a routine effort to engage with its stakeholders, adding that “it would help you improve on your services always”.



At the High Commission of Canada in Ghana, the Second Secretary (Property) and Vice-Consul, Jean-Paul Giroux also stated that the ECG has been responsive to power supply needs of the commission and said the commission is satisfied with the services provided by ECG to their outfits but however said: “there is room for improvement”.



“Power supply to the official residence is now stable compared to previous years and we have no problem with electricity supply”.



The ECG team led by the Accra East Regional General Manager, Ing. Bismark Otoo took the opportunity to educate the officials of the High Commission of Canada on the newly approved electricity tariff and urged them not to hesitate to contact ECG for further clarification on the tariff.



Ing. Bismark Otoo further assured the Embassies of improved services in power supply and reliability as well as customer care.



He said, as the ECG is striving to achieve the utmost customer satisfaction, it was necessary for ECG management to leave their offices and visit their key stakeholders to find out if their services are well delivered.



He expressed appreciation of ECG to the Embassies for the collaboration and pledged ECG’s commitment to enhance its operations to the satisfaction of its customers and stakeholders.



The Embassies appealed to the ECG Accra East Management to collaborate with them in providing maintenance services to their electrical installations and also assist in vegetation control around their facilities.



