Freedom Jacob Ceasar shares tips on investing in women for value addition

Business News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako, has shared some investment tips for 2022.



In celebration of the 2021 Christmas festivities, Freedom Jacob Caesar, as he is popularly known as, underscored the need for making key investments in women as he gifted his wife, Ruby Bediako, two brand new cars.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Cheddar as he is also popularly known as, was captured saying that instead of always purchasing bags and other gifts for women, it is essential for one to buy properties for the women in their lives.



These investments, he believes, rather add more value to their lives.



“So, I invest in a woman, a woman of my life who will have children with me or my mother or any other woman. For women out there that think some guy should buy bags for you, no! I buy cars for the woman that I love and I buy houses as presents and cars,” Nana Kwame Bediako advised while he eulogised his wife.



He continued that, “So now I thought I was going to keep this car, that means I have to get me a third one but now you got the two,” he told his wife.



In a similar fashion, the Ghanaian developer almost a year ago gifted his wife with a brand new house and a brand new Porshe Panamera to celebrate her birthday.



Known for his rather flamboyant lifestyle and unique sense of fashion, Freedom Jacob Ceaser is also credited for his philanthropic works.



He has also helped in bringing change to the skyline of Ghana with his landmark developments (Wonda World), ushering in a grand template for Africa.



