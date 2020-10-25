Press Releases of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: MyGhvoice TV

Frank Asiedu Bekoe donates motorbikes to Suhum constituency

Mr. Frank Asiedu Bekoe handed over the motorbikes to the Municipal Chief Executive

Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe on Sunday 25th October supported NPP members in the Suhum constituency with 10 brand new motorbikes.



The presentation was done during a short handing over ceremony which took place at the residence of the Municipal Chief Executive.



Mr. Bekoe, also known as 'Protozoa' pledged his total support to the victory of the NPP during the forthcoming elections.



"Our position on the ballot paper indicates a clear victory in the coming elections. the 4 more years to do more for Ghanaians is a great movement that we must all work hard to achieve," he said.



He reiterated that the NPP cannot hand over the country into the hands of NDC again.



He, therefore, urged the constituency executives to take good care of the motorbikes and any other support that will be channeled towards the constituency.



The constituency chairman, Hon Frederick Ofosu received the donation and expressed appreciation to Bekoe for his support to the party.



He said the gesture will motivate the constituency executives to work extra hard to maximize votes for the NPP in the upcoming elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.