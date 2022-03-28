Frank Anwelle now Country manager of DPO Group

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: Stephen Zoure

A former key account manager of Vodafone Ghana, Mr. Frank Anwelle has been appointed as the Country Manager DPO Group in Ghana.



Frank will provide overall leadership to the DPO team in Ghana by growing the organisation's market share, ensuring total revenue growth and managing all operations.



He will also facilitate their Merchant Acquisition, Account management and Superior Service delivery among others.



DPO Group is the largest and fastest-growing African payment gateway that offers small, medium and large-sized companies the solution, technology and support to make and receive online payments wherever and whenever they want.



The company serves clients in over 20 countries across various dynamic sectors, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, e-commerce, schools, insurance car rental and travel agents across Africa. DPO has partnered with over 50 African banks including Standard Bank, Ecobank, Equity Bank, UBA, Absa, among others, all supporting their robust program of investment to drive Pan-African Commerce, Financial Inclusion and Economic Development.

The company operates in 20 African countries.



Profile



Frank Anwelle is an enterprising Ghanaian business professional with over ten (10) years of experience in Sales and Distribution within the telecommunication, Mobile Financial Services and Fintech industry.



He attended St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary School in Wa and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies(IDS) as well as a Master of Arts in Development Communication from the University for Development Studies (UDS) – Wa Campus.



He also has a certificate in Digital Money from the Digital Frontiers Institute and is on a journey to becoming a certified Digital Finance Practitioner.



Frank served as the Distribution Manager at Zeepay Ghana Limited where among other things, he was responsible for revenue, agents and customer acquisition across all market segments in Ghana as well as developing and implementing payment strategy as a key use case in driving adoption amongst customers

Before then, he was the Key Account Manager with Vodafone Ghana, responsible for the development of all Banks and Non -Banking financial institutions as strategic partners for Vodafone Cash as well as safeguarding and growing revenue from all strategic accounts.



He has also held other managerial positions in Vodafone Ghana including, the Zonal Sales Manager and the Vodafone Cash Regional Sales Manager in the Northern Region.



Frank was part of the team that saw Vodafone Cash's successful launch, best of class in 2015 in his assigned Region.



Frank was one time the Airtel Money Retail Supervisor with Airtel Ghana for the then three Northern Regions (Northern, Upper East and West)

He also worked with Millicom Ghana (TIGO) as an Agent Quality Officer