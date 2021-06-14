Founder, Chairman of Mohinani Group, Ramchand Mohinani, passes away

Press Releases of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Mohinani Group

Ramchand Udharam Mohinani, the Founder and Chairman of leading 3rd generation family-owned business, Mohinani Group, has passed away in Accra, Ghana.



The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 12th June, after a brief illness. He was 87 years old.



The highly regarded industrialist was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Ghana in 2016 for his achievements in industry. The university’s decision to honour Mr. Mohinani was in recognition of his hard work in establishing and managing several successful businesses, as well as for his contribution to the economy of the country.



Ram Mohinani came to Accra from India as a teenager and, after over a decade of working for various companies in Accra, started what was to become the Mohinani Group with a single factory in 1966. His business acumen has been described by family, friends, former and current employees and business associates as legendary.



He was a mentor, a visionary and an inspiration to many people in the Ghanaian business community and abroad.



Ram was a religious man who also believed strongly in social service. He contributed generously to various organisations in the health and educational sectors in Ghana.



Ram Mohinani’s legacy will be carried forward by his beloved wife Sheela, his 3 sons and daughters-in-law and 7 grandchildren.



