Foster harmonious relationships, promote efficient service delivery – GPHA, STC boards charged

Business News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The newly inaugurated Boards of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Intercity STC Coaches Limited have been charged to ensure a harmonious working relationship is paramount to promote efficient service delivery.



Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the two boards, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah called on the Board Chair's and Chief Executives of the two companies to corporate towards their respective growth to achieve results.



“I’m here to give you the direction, but I need your cooperation. Let us work together. I don’t want to see the usual tendency of Chief Executive-Board Chair conflict, where everybody tries to show where power lies.”



“If the two of you have been appointed by the same person, you need to work together. Don’t give me that unpleasant chance of recommending to the President that these people are not working together, so let’s change them. I hope this would not happen on these Boards. The need for us to work together is more important than any other thing,” the minister cautioned.



Ofori Asiamah recalled that in the past, there have been occasions where Chief Executives of companies fail to collaborate with their governing boards and that needed to stop.



Board Chairman of the GPHA, Isaac Osei on his part promised to promote sustainable co-operation in order to aid the government to achieve its intended goals.



“Let me assure you on behalf of the board that we take your comments quite seriously, and we will be working with you to ensure that the policy direction which government wants us to follow will be followed very closely. Our failure is your failure, and our success will become your legacy when you have left this Ministry. So we know that you’re going to give us all your support,” Issac Osei said.