Former road toll collectors have been fully paid – Dep. Labour Minister insists

Business News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contract of road toll collector expired on Dec 2021 - Wireko Brobbey



Only 214 road toll collectors were employed by govt - Wireko Brobbey



Toll booth workers threaten to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries



Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, has insisted that the government has completed its contractual obligation with the former road toll collectors.



According to him, the government paid the collectors the monies due them even on months they did not work due to the cancellations of the road tolls, citinewsroom.com reports.



“At the time of the suspension of toll collection, a total of 784 toll workers were engaged by the Ghana Highway Authority under a contract set to expire in December 2021. Out of the 784 contract workers, 517 of them were employed by the toll and route management limited while 214 were employed by the Ghana Highway Authority."



“As part of measures to cushion the affected workers, the government paid their salaries for the remaining time of their contract; that is November and December 2021,” the deputy minister is quoted to have said on the floor of Parliament.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Toll Workers Group, in May 2022, threatened to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries. It said that the government has refused to fulfil its promise stated in the 2022 Budget with regards to their reassignment.



The group, which said that its members have not been paid since January 2022, threatened to picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways to register their displeasure.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/FNOQ