Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, is dead

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dzifa Attivor has passed on



Politician and businesswoman dies at age 65



Former Transport Minister served under NDC for several years



A former Minister of Transport under the National Democratic Congress government has passed.



Dzifa Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, following an undisclosed illness, myxyzonline.com reported.



The late Dzifa Aku Attivor occupied her position from 2013 until her resignation in 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



The Ghanaian politician was a vibrant member of the NDC in the Volta Region.



She contested the Ho West constituency primaries of the NDC in 2008 but lost to Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who subsequently won the elections in December 2008.



She was, however, appointed Deputy Minister for Transport by President John Atta Mills from 2009 to January 2012. After John Dramani Mahama became President, she was appointed the substantive Minister for Transport.



Dzifa Aku Attivor was married Raphael Napoleon Kwaku Attivor, who passed away in 2019. She has three children. She is a Christian and a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.



She was 65 years old.



Meanwhile, sympathisers are expected to troop the late Minister's Adentan residence to commiserate with her family.