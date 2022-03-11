Former PPA boss membership of Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply withdrawn

Business News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), the local body for procurement practitioners, has withdrawn the membership of the former chief executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei for his involvement in corrupt practices that led to his dismissal from office.



“GIPS wishes to officially inform the general public that in line with the recommendations from CHRAJ coupled with the fact that Mr. A.B Adjei failed to honour an invitation to appear before the Institute’s Ethics and Professional Standards Committee to respond to the allegations levelled against him, his GIPS membership has formally been withdrawn.



Thus, Mr. Adjei cannot use the title FGIPS or hold himself as a member of this professional body for the next ten years,” GIPS said in a statement issued to the media.



The decision affirms the institute’s commitment to work with all stakeholders and state agencies in charting a common path in the fight against procurement-related corruption in Ghana.



GIPS further pledged its support to other state institutions mandated to investigate and prosecute public and private officials in Ghana's procurement-related corruption activities.



According to the institute, it has carefully perused the content of the official report from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the matter and commends the Commission for the thoroughness of the investigations and some of the associated recommendations.



As the emerging and truly local representative body for procurement professionals in the country, GIPS also indicated that it would fully support the passage of legislation to help regulate the conduct of all procurement practitioners in the country.



“The draft practising and licensing bill is being finalised and we shall submit to the relevant Institutions for their review and passage into an Act in due course,” the statement added.