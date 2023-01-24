Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.10, GH¢10.40 on interbank market as of January 24

Business News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 24, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3948 and a selling price of 10.4052.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3507 and a selling price of 10.3611. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.40 and sold at a rate of 13.10.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.8490 and a selling price of 12.8629 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.7904 and a selling price of 12.8053.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 16.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.2938 and a selling price of 11.3051 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.1970 and a selling price of 11.2081.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6046 and a selling price of 0.6051 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6019 and a selling price of 0.6024.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.3048 and a selling price of 44.3548 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 44.4191 and a selling price of 44.5360.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.