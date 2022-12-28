Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.80, BoG at GH¢8.30 as at December 28

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 28, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2988 and a selling price of 8.3072.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2959 and a selling price of 8.3042. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 11.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.0200 and a selling price of 10.0325 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 9.9633 and a selling price of 9.9741.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 14.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.8173 and a selling price of 8.8276 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.7899 and a selling price of 8.7986.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.50 and sold at a rate of 12.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4889 and a selling price of 0.4893 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4837 and a selling price of 0.4840.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 54.6501 and a selling price of 54.7332 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 56.5771 and a selling price of 56.5664.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.



