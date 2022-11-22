Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.95, BoG GH¢13.11 as of November 22

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 22, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0988 and a selling price of 13.1120.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0990 and a selling price of 13.1122. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.55 and sold at a rate of 14.95.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.4710 and a selling price of 15.4891 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.6128 and a selling price of 15.6297.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.60 and sold at a rate of 17.25.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.4262 and a selling price of 13.4408 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.5692 and a selling price of 13.5839.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7571 and a selling price of 0.7576 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7598 and a selling price of 0.7605.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8479 and a selling price of 33.9082 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 33.7657 and a selling price of 33.8992.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.4208 and a selling price of 48.4939.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



