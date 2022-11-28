Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.90, BoG GH¢13.11 as of November 28

Business News of Monday, 28 November 2022

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 28, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0985 and a selling price of 13.1117.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0987 and a selling price of 13.1119. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.55 and sold at a rate of 14.90.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.8230 and a selling price of 15.8415 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 15.9019 and a selling price of 15.9204.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.90 and sold at a rate of 17.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.6241 and a selling price of 13.6377 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 13.6356 and a selling price of 13.6515.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.80 and sold at a rate of 15.35.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7642 and a selling price of 0.7649 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7704 and a selling price of 0.7711.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8156 and a selling price of 33.9201 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 33.8156 and a selling price of 33.9201.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.4208 and a selling price of 48.4939.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



