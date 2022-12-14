Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.00, BoG at GH¢10.40 as of December 14

Business News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 14, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3948 and a selling price of 10.4052.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 11.4943 and a selling price of 11.5058. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.8937 and a selling price of 12.9087 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 14.1264 and a selling price of 14.1417.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.50 and sold at a rate of 14.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.0619 and a selling price of 11.0728 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 12.1319 and a selling price of 12.1440.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.30 and sold at a rate of 12.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6000 and a selling price of 0.6005 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6540 and a selling price of 0.6546.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.7500 and a selling price of 42.8452 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 38.5774 and a selling price of 38.7487.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 15.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



