Forestry Commission bans hunting and capturing of wild animals by August 1

The Forestry Commission has stated that from Sunday, August 1, 2021, activities involving the hunting of wild animals must cease.



The annual ban on hunting, capturing, and destroying of wild animals known as ‘Close Season’ will be a 4-month period and expected to end on December 1, 2021.



“During this period, it shall be illegal for anybody to hunt, capture or destroy any wild animal except grasscutter (Akrantie), which can be done only under License issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission,” a statement from the Forestry Commission read.



The annual ban which is in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 1971, LI 685 is in order to control the fast decline of wildlife in the country’s forest bodies.



According to the Forestry Commission, environmental degradation activities like illegal mining, encroachment, unbridled hunting, are the reasons Ghana is losing its wealth of biodiversity.



