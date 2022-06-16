Foreign firms in Ghana must be made to keep part of profit here for 3 years – PEF

Business News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

The Chief Executive of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF), Nana Osei Bonsu, has asked the Central Bank to institute a policy that requires foreign companies in Ghana to retain some parts of their profits in Ghana for a period of three years.



According to him, when this happens, Ghana is able to retain more revenue in the country thereby reducing the pressures on the cedi.



He also noted that most foreign firms in Ghana enjoy some tax relief, therefore, “the point is, if they’re making the profit, good…they create jobs, they create opportunities, let them leave a chunk of the profit here to redirect into other business opportunities. They should divert some of the profit into the SME sector so that if you invest in the SME sector with some of the profit, we give you some benefits.”



“The private sector has been stifled of funds for so long. Why can’t the repatriated funds stay in the country for three or four years? he questioned. “This will boost liquidity”, he said in an interaction with JoyBusiness.



Nana Osei Bonsu further noted the profits of these foreign companies should be directed towards sectors in the economy that are struggling in terms of resources.



“Incentivise them; what I called the affirmative action in the sense that you want to direct the profit margins into sectors that normally wouldn’t get resources. Because, when you allowed them [foreign firms] to repatriate the profit, everybody is looking for foreign exchange [dollar] and that foreign exchange affects the cedi’s value.”