Forbes awards Joana Gyan Cudjoe as Best Female Miner for 2021

Business News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: Alfred Obeng Dompreh, Contributor

Forbes under the auspices of Foreign Investment Network (FIN) AFRICA, has bestowed on Dr. Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a plaque and Certificate of Distinction as the Best Female Miner of the Year, 2021.



Her citation and her award was presented to her by Mark Furlong the President, Custom Solutions Media at Forbes based in United States.



The award scheme recognises men and women in Africa, who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.



The award which came off on the 23rd of November, 2021 under the patronage of His Highness Sheik Tahnoon Bin Tahnoon Al Nayhan at the FIN WOMEN AFRICA AND UAE INVESTMENT Forum with the theme : THE WAY TO A PROSPEROUS WOMEN OF AFRICA BRAND, was held at Burj Al Arab, Dubai's most iconic and a global icon of Arabian luxury Hotel in Dubai, UAE.



The organizers also awarded her as the FIN GOLD WOMAN of the year which was presented to her by the Chief Executive Officer of FIN, H.E. Ambassador Mrs. Fayomi Olayinka.



Over 25 Individuals across Africa and the UAE also received FIN Awards.



In her acceptance, Dr. Mrs Gyan Cudjoe, expressed profound gratitude to the FORBES for this great and historic award and recognizing her as the Africa’s Leading and Best Female miner. She also expressed a heartfelt gratitude to the Foreign Investment Network and its Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Olayinka Fayomi for the organizing this great event that has brought Africa and the UAE together to discuss trade and investment. She also thank His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan and his entourage for the opportunity to host them. She believes this prestigious award and recognition will go a long way to boost her confidence as a woman in an industry that is rugged and tough. She said, her country Ghana is ready to become the biggest gold producers and her company, Golden Empire Legacy is leading that crusade.



Dr. Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe was also awarded as the FIN WOMAN EXECUTIVE VISIONARY WOMAN OF THE YEAR during the FIN Women Award Dinner also in Dubai at the Shangrila Hotel.



About Dr Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe



Dr. Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe is a self-accomplished business mogul who has been trading in gold and undisputedly known as the biggest exporter of gold in Ghana and the only woman exporter of Gold in Ghana.



Her Golden Empire Legacy Limited in Ghana is licensed by the Minerals Commission of Ghana to Buy & Export Gold globally.



She is also the founder of GELL Financial Services Limited, PTP Creations Fashion House Limited, Joana Gyan Foundation, and GEM Multimedia Ghana Limited.



While in the process of building the largest gold refinery in In the world Dr. Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe also prides herself in managing a total of over 600 small-scale & large-scale mining concessions across Ghana with an estimated value of about US$120 BN wealth of gold on the ground. Driven by the love to give back to society, not forgetting her humble beginnings.



She has established the Joana Gyan Foundation to specifically meet the needs of the poor, vulnerable, and less privileged in Africa. Her foundation is currently working to collaborate with Lancaster University to allow Ghanaians across all over the regions to get scholarships to study at this prestigious university which campus is located at Tantra Hills. The much awaited collaboration will also allow students from the university to do their National Services in all her Group of Companies and also get jobs when they completed their degrees.





Dr. Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe has a reliable connection to the world of entertainment. She is the CEO and founder of Gem Multimedia Ghana Limited and has, for the first time together with her team of investors, invested in the creative arts industry, particularly music and brand communications. This investment gave her further impetus to pursue her vision of owning a multimedia company that develops and communicates brands as well as nurturing, managing and

promoting talents to play an influential role in Ghana’s creative arts industry while breaking into the entertainment

industry in the world at large.



Dr. Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe started as a small-scale miner and has gradually worked her way up, competing favourably with the men in a rather male-dominated business. She is an inspiration to many women in the artisanal small-scale mining

sector in Ghana, Africa and strongly believes in linking mining to the shared global commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality and Goal 8, on decent work and economic growth.



