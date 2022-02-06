Forbes Africa awards Joana Gyan Cudjoe as Best Female Miner for 2021

Business News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: Alfred Obeng Dompreh, Contributor

Forbes Africa, under the auspices of Foreign Investment Network (FIN) AFRICA, has bestowed on Mrs . Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a plaque and Certificate of Distinction as the Best Female Miner of the Year, 2021.



Her citation and her award were presented to her by Mark Furlong the President, Custom Solutions Media at Forbes based in the United States.



The award scheme recognises men and women in Africa, who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavors.



The award which came off on the 23rd of November, 2021 under the patronage of His Highness Sheik Tahnoon Bin Tahnoon Al Nayhan at the FIN WOMEN AFRICA AND UAE INVESTMENT Forum with the theme: THE WAY TO A PROSPEROUS WOMEN OF AFRICA BRAND, was held at oBurj Al Arab, Dubai's most iconic and a global icon of Arabian luxury Hotel in Dubai, UAE.



Some notable and high profile personalities who were awarded at the event are: Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, The Chairman, Platform Petroleum Limited - FORBES BEST OF AFRICA ENERGY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD, Mr. Harry Ebohon, Managing Director/CEO, Propetrol Limited- FORBES OUTSTANDING AFRICA CEO, Mr. Mwamba Solomon, Founder of Majestic Coin and Royal House Investment Group - FORBES BEST OF AFRICA TOP CRYPTO INNOVATOR AWARD and Mr Radhey Shyam Jangid, FORBES BEST UAE ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:



Over 25 Individuals across Africa and the UAE also received FIN Awards.



In her acceptance, Mrs Cudjoe, expressed profound gratitude to the FORBES AFRICA for this great and historic award and recognizing her as Africa’s Leading and Best Female miner.



She also expressed a heartfelt gratitude to the Foreign Investment Network and its Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Olayinka Fayomi for the organizing this great event that has brought Africa and the UAE together to discuss trade and investment.



She also thank His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan and his entourage for the opportunity to host them. She believes this prestigious award and recognition will go a long way to boost her confidence as a woman in an industry that is rugged and tough. She said, her country Ghana is ready to become the biggest gold producers and her company, Golden Empire Legacy is leading that crusade.



Mrs. Cudjoe was also awarded as the Best Female Gold Miner during the FIN Women Award also in Dubai at the Shangrila Hotel.



About Joana Gyan Cudjoe



Dr. Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe is a self-accomplished business mogul who has been trading in gold and undisputedly known as the biggest exporter of gold in Ghana and the only woman exporter of Gold in Ghana.



Her Gold Empire in Ghana is licensed by the Minerals Commission of Ghana to Buy & Export Gold globally.



She is the founder GELL Financial Services Limited, PTP Creations Fashion House Limited, Joana Gyan Foundation, and GEM Multimedia Ghana Limited.



While in the process of building the largest gold refinery in In the world Dr. Mrs. Joana also prides herself in managing a total of over 600 small-scale & large-scale mining concessions across Ghana with an estimated value of about US$120 BN wealth of gold on the ground. Driven by the love to give back to society, not forgetting her humble beginnings.



She has established the Joana Gyan Foundation to specifically meet the needs of the poor, vulnerable, and less privileged in Africa.



Dr. Gyan Cudjoe has a reliable connection to the world of entertainment. She is the CEO and founder of Gem Multimedia Ghana Limited and has, for the first time together with her team of investors, invested in the creative arts industry, particularly music and brand communications.



This investment gave her further impetus to pursue her vision of owning a multimedia company that develops and communicates brands as well as nurturing, managing and promoting talents to play an influential role in Ghana’s creative arts industry while breaking into the entertainment industry in the world at large.



Dr. Mrs. Cudjoe started as a small-scale miner and has gradually worked her way up, competing favourably with the men in a rather male-dominated business.



She is an inspiration to many women in the artisanal small-scale mining

sector in Ghana, Africa and strongly believes in linking mining to the shared global commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality and Goal 8, on decent work and economic growth.



