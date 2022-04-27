Food shortage in Ghana a global crisis - GIPC CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Some African countries including Ghana are reaping the negative effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



This is because they depend largely on these two countries [Russia-Ukraine] for commodities and resources like wheat, iron rods, oil, among others.



The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also led to a food shortage in Ghana.



Speaking on this recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, said the case of food shortage is not only peculiar to Ghana as other neighbouring countries including Nigeria is equally affected.



According to him, the cost of housing will shoot up due to the 'scarcity' of iron rods and explained that most iron rods in the country are imported from Ukraine.



Yofi Grant was, however, quick to add that government has put measures in place to cushion Ghanaians amidst the global crisis.



In an interview with the media on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Yofi Grant said, "Now, we have this problem that has come up and is causing food shortage across the world…Europe is threatened, their food supplies are threatened. Even in Ghana, I am told that a lot of the iron rods etc that we import come from Ukraine and so we are going to see that impact in the cost of housing….It’s not just that Ghana is suffering, they are things that have happened globally that has put us in this spot."



"I can tell you that if not for the measures that government took during the pandemic period to preserve lives and livelihood, we would have been in a much worse state," he added.



About Russia-Ukraine war



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a military operation in Ukraine after it emerged that the country was seeking entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - which Russia sees as against its security interests.



Russian forces have been in Ukraine trying to take control of the capital and second largest city - Kiev and Kharkiv respectively.



The resulting chaos has led to people fleeing their homes into neighbouring countries. A major issue that has come up is the racist mistreatment of Africans seeking to escape - it has been condemned by African countries and the AU.



Most African countries have started evacuating their nationals - mostly students - by having them cross land borders into neighbouring countries where they are given consular assistance.



Initial talks between the two warring parties took place on February 28, with a second-round taking place on March 3.



