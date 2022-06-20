Food inflation should have never been our problem - Economist

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

An economist, Prof. Lord Mensah, has lamented Ghana’s rising food inflation, stating that it should not have been a challenge due to Ghana’s geographical location and agricultural history.



According to him, Ghana should have made the decision to create reserves for some essential food items like rice and maize.



“We should have made a conscious effort to stock up on rice and maize which are arguably foods seen in every household. But we have allowed global factors to impact its supply,” he told Asaase Radio.



“Our lives revolve around what we eat. Food inflation should have never become a problem for us especially because of our geographic location but here we are.



“In every country, if there is food inflation, then clearly the economy will be hit and hit badly,” he said.



The economist also reiterated the need for government to check its expenditure.



“Revenue generation is an issue but how we spend the revenue that we gather has been an even worse problem … There are many grey areas that can be put within the tax net but how we have used the revenue has been an issue for a long time,” he said.



Inflation rate was 27.6% in May 2022, 4 percentage points higher than the 23.6% recorded for April 2022, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.