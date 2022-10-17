Food and Beverage Association joins GUTA’s protest to close down shops

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) has served notice that its members within the retail sector will close down business effective Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



The move, according to the association is in line with the Ghana Union of Traders Association’s (GUTA) planned protest to close down shops on Wednesday.



A statement issued by FABAG’s General Secretary, Samuel Ato Aggrey reiterated that the action has become necessary due to government’s failure to address issues affecting their businesses.



“From beginning of this year, businesses have accumulated losses through some of government’s unfriendly policies. All efforts to engage government to remedy the situation has proved futile,” the statement said.



FABAG in its statement berated the economic management team for no meaningful efforts towards remedying the situation in the face of the current economic hardship.