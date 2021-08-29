FoN engages women entrepreneurs on opportunities in the oil and gas sector

Business News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

Some women who own businesses in the Western Region, have been taken through ways to identify opportunities in the oil and gas sector.



The programme organized by Friends of the Nation (FoN), and partnered by OXFAM Ghana, NORAD and the Centre for Public Interest Law also addressed the barriers preventing women participation in Ghana's Petroleum Industry.



The women were taken through how to navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to make their businesses grow, diversification of businesses, crises management, recovery planning, sustainability mapping and corporate social investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector.



The Natural Resources Governance Programme Coordinator of the Friends of the Nation (FoN), Mr. Solomon Kusi Ampofo, said there was the need to increase the 20 percent women participation in the industry especially the aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for business resilience.



Mrs. Alice Ama Darko, CEO of Cirillo Consult, a facilitator spoke on the need for merger as against sole proprietorship especially in this difficulty era of doing business to increase strength and productivity.



The Acting Queenmother of Shama Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Gyamfuaba II, stressed the importance of engaging the women entrepreneurs and educating them for best business practices and development.



Mrs. Marian Acquah Aggrey, a Jeweller described the session as a "good eye opener" to enable her grow her enterprise.