Fluctuating commodity prices at major markets in Tema

Business News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

Commodity prices at major markets in Tema have become unpredictable since the onset of the rainy season.



While some of the traders blamed the trend to scarcity of the foodstuffs others are blaming the fluctuations on poor roads that were impeding the transportation of the goods from the farming communities to marketing centres.



Prices of some foodstuff keep on swinging every week making it difficult for consumers to predict and budget for it, a market survey conducted in major markets in Tema has established.



The weekly GNA-Tema market survey conducted in major markets in Tema at the weekend revealed that while the prices of some commodities recorded a reduction during the current week as against the previous week, others saw a marginal increase.



While in some markets, foodstuff prices remained the same others dropped marginally as compared to the last week in June. The markets visited included: Ashaiman, Tema Community One, Seven, Nine, Texpo, Kpone, and Ada.



At the Ashaiman market, traders attributed the high prices of commodities to the unfavourable weather conditions, which affected farmers’ output therefore putting pressure on traders to increase prices.



Some traders said, a sack of Pepper moved up from GH¢400.00 last week to GH¢530.00 this week, Garden eggs remained at GH¢200.00 per sack, Okro pegged at GH¢140.00 per basket, Cabbage pegged at GH¢1,000.00 per sack, and Green Pepper price moved from GH¢120.00 last week to GH¢150.00 this week.



The prices of Carrot remained at GH¢180.00, but Ginger moved from GH¢400.00 last week to GH¢800.00 this week, Onions from GH¢600.00 last week to GH¢ 800.00 this week; and a sack of palm nut also moved from GH¢140.00 to GH¢160.00 this week.



Meanwhile a bag of Millet is still pegged at GH¢380.00; Cowpea at GHS 450.00, Soya Beans GH¢440.00, Beans however moved from GH¢650.00 last week to GH¢1,000.00 this week,while Maize price also moved from GH¢480.00 last week to GH¢500.00 this week; Gari stayed at GH¢800.00; Groundnut also stayed at GH¢750.00 and rice ranged from GH¢260.00, GH¢275.00, and GH¢290.00 depending on the type.



A tuber of yam ranged from GHS 8.00, to GH¢14 00, Cassava moved from GH¢100.00 last week to GH¢250.00 per sack this week depending on the type, Cocoyam also moved from GH¢450.00 last week to GH¢500.00 per sack this week and a bunch of unripe plantain moved from GH¢50.00 last week to GH¢70.00 this week.



A carton of fish pegged at GH¢400.00; and Tuna price however moved from GH¢ 200.00 last week to GH¢500.00 this week; and a crate of tomatoes also moved from GH¢1, 300.00 to GH¢1,400 this week for the local and GH¢1,800.00 to GH¢2,000.00 for the foreign ones.



At the Tema Community Nine and Seven markets a sack of Carrots that previously cost GH¢160.00 now cost GH¢250.00; five pieces of Onion cost GH¢10.00; sack of cabbage GH¢100.00; and sack of table salt GH¢120.00.



