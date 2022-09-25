Flight operations to Sunyani Airport will enhance Bono Region economic fortunes - Minister 

Business News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, says domestic flight operations to the Sunyani Airport would enhance the region’s economic fortunes and spur rapid socio-economic growth.



“This would improve the livelihoods of the people of the region and beyond”, Mad. Owusu-Banahene said.



She said domestic airline operations would open the region and attract investors to harness its viable economic potential for development.



Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated the region’s enormous tourist attraction sites would also be tapped to boost eco-tourism too.



“The inclusion of the Sunyani in the flight route of PassionAir undoubtedly added our dear region to the rapid worldwide air transportation network. This will make the Bono region essentially one-stop global commerce centre in Ghana and west Africa”, Mad Owusu-Banahene said at an inaugural flight ceremony held at the Sunyani Airport.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the first phase of the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani airport on August 03, and assured his government’s commitment to release funds for the second phase of the project to begin next year.



In 2015, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority closed the facility to pave the way for the rehabilitation and expansion works for the airport to meet the required standard for domestic flight operations.



“I am fully convinced and highly optimistic that air and road transport system will complement each other to accelerate the economic growth of the region by stimulating trade and investments” Mad Owusu-Banahene added.



Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, noted high patronage would not only sustain the operations of the airline, but also engender strong competition in the aviation industry in the region, saying that would justify the need for work to begin on the second phase of the project.



He, therefore, called on the people to patronise, and asked PassionAir to “respect and treat customers with respect and decorum”, saying that was the surest way passengers would buy its products.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of the Drobo Traditional Area and the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, commended President Akufo-Addo for the work done at the Airport and urged the people to patronise operations of the airline.



“The government has contributed its quota by providing the airport; PassionAir has also done its part and so we must also do our part and patronize the services so that the airline will remain in business in our region”, he said.



Okokyeredom Ako II appealed to the President to facilitate the construction of a dual carriage road linking the Sunyani Central Business District and the Airport.