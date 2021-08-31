Flashback: We are not illiterates - Spare parts dealers cry foul

Business News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Spare Parts Dealers Association denied assertions, in 2017, that they are illiterates with no interest in education.



Majority of its members, according to the Association, are first class and masters' degree holders from reputable tertiary institutions.



Read the full story originally published on August 30, 2017, on GhanaWeb



Spare Parts Dealers Association at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra region has vehemently rejected perception portraying its members as school dropouts and illiterates.



According to the Association, majority of its members hold first class and master’s degrees from reputable universities.



It is a widely held perception by the general public that local business owners especially traders are a bunch of illiterates with no interest in education.



But Mr. Siaw Ampadu, chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in an interview with Onua News, stressed that it is about time the public changed that erroneous perception.



“We are not illiterates as perceived by people. There are scholars among us who are still pursuing further education in the various universities but chose to be in the business because it is a lucrative venture”.







Mr. Ampadu added, “We have had two District Chief Executives from our members in the past and the current administration. and currently we have one of our own at the Council of State.”



He noted that people have been devaluing them because they are not in suit and tie. He also bemoaned the fact that several people have taken them for granted for far too long, hence the need for them to rise and fight for their dignity .