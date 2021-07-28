Flashback: Banking sector reforms is Akufo-Addo’s greatest achievement – Kennedy Agyapong

Business News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in 2020 described the banking sector clean-up exercise undertaken the central bank as President’s Akufo-Addo greatest achievement.



Contrary to claims by some bank owners suggesting that were deliberately targeted by government amid the clean-up exercise, Kennedy Agyapong has touted the move as prudent.



According to him, had the government not taken the initiative of closing down non-performing financial institutions, the banking sector would have grounded to a halt.



He intimated that the rot in the sector needed some purging and the government had to act to save the country from an economic crisis.



Read the full story below as first published by GhanaWeb on July 28, 2020