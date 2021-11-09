Five firms on GSE record significant gains in October 2021, investor sentiment peaks

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Data released by the Ghana Stock Exchange has showed investor sentiment has remained high as some five firms listed on the trading platform recorded significant gains for October 2021.



According to a Joy Business report, the firms on the exchange namely, Benso Oil Palm Plantation recorded 74.83 percent in gains, while Fanmilk earned 39.75 percent, Republic Bank on the other hand recorded 39.53 percent, Enterprise Ghana also recorded 9.13 percent while Total recorded 7.9 percent.



For the period ending October 2021, the GSE said it closed the session with a Year-to-Date gain of 47.52 percent.



Additionally, trading for the month of October this year closed with 23 million shares traded value at GH¢34.2 million. This represents a decrease of 23.4 percent and 19.4 percent respectively, compared to what was earlier recorded in September 2021.



Meanwhile, the cumulative value of GH¢445.26 million and a volume of 423.91 million traded for the year represents a gain of 30.30 percent as well as a marginal dip of 3.53 percent respectively when compared to 2020.