Five extremely affordable date ideas for everyone

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is hard has become even more popular these days than the national anthem.



However, the harsh economic situations should not suck the life out of anyone, because no matter how hard life gets, networks are always important to keep going.



One must admit that no matter the kind of relationship you find yourself in, whether romantic, corporate, or platonic, spending time together is always ideal to build a meaningful and fruitful one.



The idea of going on dates sounds like too much work and too much money spent for the average Ghanaian thus many people end up living boring lives.



That should not be the case. You can have a date without breaking the bank.

Here are seven extremely affordable date ideas you can explore.



1. Indoor dates



With a few snacks, you can set up a cozy atmosphere at home with just you, a friend, or a partner. To be able to sustain the date for some time, get enough snacks and write down questions that you would like to ask each other on various subjects, from philosophy, economics, finance, romance, etc to be able to get each other’s perspective on them.



2. Cooking together



Cooking together is a great way to bond and also save cost. Trying out new recipes will make this experience even livelier and one to relish.



3. Watching a movie



This is by far the commonest date idea there is. Watching a movie over snacks is not only intimate but also has a peaceful feel attached to it.



4. Car-flix and chill



Get some popcorn, park your car in a safe space and watch a movie. That’s all it takes.



5. Ice cream date



An ice cream date is also very cheap.



6. Beach date



A small picnic at the beach is a really fun date to have, also on a budget.

All you need is a blanket.



7. Book date



Choose a book together with your partner, read and discuss the contents at a planned location over drinks. This shouldn’t cost you so much.