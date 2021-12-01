Five concessions Ofori-Atta made in 2022 budget after Minority protest

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

2022 budget approved by majority members in parliament



E-levy reviewed to 1.5%



Concessions not properly laid before parliament, Ablakwa



Some concessions have been made in the 2022 budget after the minority in parliament rejected it last Friday.



Appearing before the House on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that the most talked-about e-levy will be reviewed to 1.50%.



Also, a provision has been made for the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to combat tidal waves.



The famous Agyapa Royalties deal has also been wiped out from the 2022 budget.



He continued that the Aker narrative has been amended, and the 50% benchmark value policy has equally been reviewed.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made this listicle in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



He bemoaned that the concessions were not properly laid before the House for approval.







“The Finance Minister is said to have told Parliament that based on the NDC MPs resistance, the following concessions have been made about the 2022 budget: a Provision now made for the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to combat tidal waves, 2, Agyapa expunged, 3, Aker narrative amended, 4, Benchmarks reviewed and 5, E-levy reduction to 1.50 from 1.75 even though we had insisted on an outright scrap," part of his post read.



“The point is, there are major concessions that substantially alter the shape and form of the 2022 budget initially presented to Parliament, so what exactly has the sham approval approved? Particularly, when these fundamental concessions are not properly [laid] before the House for approval. Did their unconstitutional conduct purported to approve the rejected budget or they approved a new budget with the said concessions?” he quizzed.



Parliament approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presented by Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17.



The budget was approved in the absence of Minority members.



In their absence, Ken Ofori-Atta re-submitted a revised version of the 2022 budget, which was unanimously approved by the Majority MPs including the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu.



