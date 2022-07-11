Five Ghanaian-Lebanese companies honoured by Lebanon’s Ministry of Industry

Business News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Five Lebanese companies in Ghana have received recognition from the Ministry of Industry in Lebanon for their distinguished service and business excellence in Ghana.



The companies include Compu-Ghana Limited, Interplast, Gandour Cosmetics, Everpack Limited Ghana and Ashfoam Ghana.



The recognition comes after the companies and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) were awarded last November as part of 35 most celebrated premium-quality global brands and quality leadership personalities in Ghana.



At a short ceremony held at the Embassy of Lebanon, the Ambassador His Excellency Mr Maher Kheir presented Certificates of Recognition to these five firms.



In his address on behalf of Lebanon’s Ministry of Industry, the Ambassador lauded the Lebanese business community for their shining example of succeeding in new territories.



“I must admit that this is no mean feat and we have every reason to celebrate you. Most importantly, your stellar achievement has been duly noticed by the Lebanese Ministry of Industry and today we’re here to reward your giant efforts” he stated.



He commended them for immensely contributing to Ghana’s progressive economy in key sectors.



“However, your success story is incomplete without the tales of your prominent contribution to the Ghanaian society. From education, hospitality, automobile to the real estate sector, the songs of your impact are on the lips of Ghanaians” he said.



He affirmed that the recognition from the Ministry will inspire healthy competition among brands to boost quality performance.



“Indeed, you have made us all proud and left an enviable legacy for local and multinational businesses. More than ever, I am optimistic that this will inspire and open new opportunities for other businesses to rise to the occasion in delivering quality brands, products and services to the Ghanaian market” he stressed.



“The Minister of Industry presents this Certificate of Appreciation to you and your employees as a token of motivation on your path to competitiveness and excellence, while urging continued leadership and innovation” he added.



The Ambassador praised the Government of Ghana and its people for providing a stable and conducive environment for business. He therefore urged Lebanese to remain loyal to the Ghana.



“I challenge you to always be loyal to Ghana – this country which has opened its doors to you with hospitality, generosity and love, so that you become a part of its economic and social fabric” he noted.



Chief Executive Officer of Ghandour Cosmetics, Mr Tanal Ghandour noted that the recognition was a feather in the cup for their businesses and would only inspire their organization to greater heights of success.



Mr Karim Aschkar, Managing Director of Everpack Limited said Ghana has become a second home to Lebanese for many years which has contributed to their success in commerce here.



According to him, the stable environment in Ghana continues to be a major boost for businesses to thrive.



Mr Abdallah Bahsoon of Interplast noted that Lebanese businesses in Ghana will continue to innovate and contribute meaningfully to the well being of the Ghanaian people.