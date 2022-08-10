Fitch downgrade: Ghana now two steps below a default rating – Theo Acheampong

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Petroleum economist, Dr Theo Acheampong, has expressed concern over the recent downgrades of Ghana’s credit standings by key rating agencies.



On August 10, international rating agency, Fitch downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-'.



In a report sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that the downgrade reflects the deterioration of Ghana's public finances which has contributed to a prolonged lack of access to Eurobond markets.



The agency added that this led to a significant decline in external liquidity.



Reacting to the development, Dr Theo Acheampong warned that Ghana is now two steps below a default rating which could mean (junk status/extremely speculative grade/very high risk).



“The contagion risks within the wider sub-region could be dire if Ghana defaults. Ghana's mid-year budget has widely been received by the market as not credible to deliver the consolidation gains - i.e., the e-levy has been a no show and proposed cuts to discretionary expenditure are yet to be fully implemented,” he opined in reaction to the latest downgrade by Fitch Ratings.



“Unfortunately, the IMF is the only tangible option now. Fast-tracking an IMF programme is going to be extremely important in the coming months to restore policy credibility and debt sustainability. This will eventually allow market access possibly in 2023/24,” he added.







Meanwhile, Government of Ghana is placing its hopes on International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a financial bailout programme.



The country is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three year period from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



This is according to international news agency, Bloomberg.



The portal reported on its website that the new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



MA/ESA