Fishing closed season compliance scores high - Hawa Koomson

Business News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Compliance rate by Industrial Trawlers and Inshore Fleet made 100 percent, with artisanal and semi-industrial fishers scoring 90 percent in the recent 2021 fishing Closed Season, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson has disclosed.



The minister who was addressing newsmen yesterday in Accra, and described the 2021 fishing closed season as “largely successful”.



The season was implemented from July 1 – 31, 2021 for artisanal and semi-industrial fleets and July 1 – August 31 for Industrial Trawlers.



Additionally, a closed season for Tuna Fleets in 2021 was observed from January 1 – March 31.



Analysis of the above closed seasons, according to the minister, revealed that the closed season in July yielded more fish catch for both artisanal and semi-industrial fleets than catches in the same period of 2020 – where there was no closed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Biological studies by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) have revealed that the major upwelling season of fish fall within July and September, with a minor upwelling season – December to February – representing the period with greater spawning activity for both small pelagic and demersal species.



“The 2021 closed season observed during the major upwelling thus allowed both the small pelagic and demersal species to spawn and grow much bigger for recruitment into the fisheries mix,” the minister said.



It is thus recommended on the basis of this analysis that the one-month closed season for artisanal and semi-industrial vessels, according to Ms. Koomson, be observed between July and September and the two-month closed season for industrial trawlers also be observed between July and September every year.



The minister also announced MoFAD’s intention to introduce an extra closed season from December to February to help in the replenishment of pelagic fish.



“Based on scientific evidence and recommendations, it is the desire of MoFAD that an additional one-month closed season for all fleets during the minor upwelling season (December to February) be observed. This will be considered in the near-future in consultation with fisheries sector stakeholders,” she said.



Non-compliance in 2021



During observance of the 2021 closed season, the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) undertook both sea and land patrols to enforce compliance.



Ms. Koomson revealed that a total of 30 generators and light fishing equipment were seized from artisanal fishers at Tema, Ada and Sekondi respectively by the FEU.



A total of five artisanal fishermen who were arrested at Emesano in the Ekumfi district, as well as Hinii in the Mfantseman Municipality, were arraigned before court and fined an amount of GH¢1200 each.



These culprits, the minister said, are different from the nine other fishermen who, in October last year, attacked personnel of the FEU at Shama and Abuesi in the Western Region. The nine, according to the minister, are currently facing prosecution at the Sekondi Circuit Court for attacking and vandalising government vehicles which were being used by the FEU.