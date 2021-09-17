Fisheries Minister vows to clamp down on fisherfolk engaging in illegal practices

Business News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Hawa Koomson has vowed to clamp on fisherfolk engaging in illegal practices



•Data available says three million Ghanaians depend on the fishing sector for their livelihood



• Some fisherfolk have been engaging in light fishing practices during the closed season



Fisheries and Aquaculture Development minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has vowed to clamp down on fisherfolk engaging in light fishing practices during the closed season.



According to her, the Ministry has directed suppliers of premix fuel not to hand them over fisherfolk in communities engaging in light fishing which is illegal.



Addressing journalists following the inauguration of an eleven-member board of the Fisheries Commission, Hawa Koomson assured that fisherfolk engaging in illegal fishing methods will be arrested and prosecuted.



“The premix fuel is not meant to be used by generators, but they keep using it for such machines. So, if you are involved in light fishing then the only way, we can prevent you from doing so is to stop giving the premix fuel, so we have asked the suppliers not to give the fishers in the communities engaged in the activity the premix fuel so that they will not have it in abundance to use it for light fishing until they come to the agreement that they will stop the act, and we actually believe that they will,” the minister said.



“While we have suspended the supply, we will keep arresting people found in the act. Their gadgets will be seized, they will be taken to court and then prosecuted,” she added.



She however tasked the newly inaugurated Fisheries Commission Board to diligently ensure the fisheries sector is efficient and well sanitized.



Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Fisheries Commission Board is Professor Francis Nunoo.



Members of the board are Dr Michael Arthur- Dadzie, Esq., Mr Kofi Asumadu Apenteng, Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, Mrs Lydia O Essuah, Nana Jojo Solomon.



Others are Dr Mrs Ryby Asmah, Ing. Wilson Kwabena Darkwah, Mr Stephen Adjokatcher, Mrs. Levina Owusu, and Mr. Augustine Acheampong Otoo.