Fisherfolks to access premix fuel digitally through canoe identification cards – Hawa Koomson

Business News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Government says it is ramping up efforts to distribute premix fuel digitally



• This according to Hawa Koomson will require fisherfolks to present canoe ID card



• The move is to curb the persistent tussle over premix fuel distribution



Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said her outfit has commenced processes to digitize the supply of premix fuel to fisherfolks in the country.



According to her, fisherfolks in coastal areas will now be required to present a canoe identification card in order for them to gain access to the premix fuel.



Making the disclosure during the Minister's Press Briefing on Sunday September 12, 2021, Mavis Hawa Koomson, said the move is expected to end the persistent tussle over the distribution of premix fuel to fisherfolks.



“The Ministry has initiated processes to digitize the supply and distribution of premix fuel as a measure to further reduce the incidence of diversion and hoarding. Under the digitization program, state premix fuel will be fully automated and fishermen will use canoe identification cards to use to buy the product,” she explained.



The Fisheries minister also said her outfit has so far supplied over 52 million litres of premix fuel to fisherfolks on landing beaches between January and June 2021.



“If you go to the landing beaches, a total of 52,920,000 liters of premix fuel were supplied between January to June 2021,” she pointed.











