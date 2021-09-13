Fisherfolk involved in illegal fishing to be clamped down – Hawa Koomson

Business News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has vowed to clamp down on fisherfolk engaging in illegal fishing along coastal areas.



This comes after fishermen at Elmina continued to engage in light fishing on water bodies during the closed season for fishing.



Addressing journalists at the Minister’s Press Briefing on Sunday September 12, the sector minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson assured she will deal with illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing practices in Ghana’s territorial waters.



“The Ministry in collaboration with the relevant security agencies has intensified enforcement activities including land and sea patrols to ensure that all fisherfolk engaging in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities are arrested.” Hawa Koomson cautioned.



The Minister added that, “We will arrest and prosecute all those who break the laws. As I indicated during my vetting, I will enforce all the laws concerning fishing to ensure that we leave a sustainable and transformed fishing sector for future generations.”



Hawa Koomson said that some light fishing equipment have so far been seized at Tema, Sekondi, Ammisah Anor, and Hini after the closed season was opened.







