First interchange in Northern region 95% complete - Roads Minister

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Project will be completed by February this year



Roads minister satisfied with progress made so far



President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the project in 2019



Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said he is impressed with the level of work done on the ongoing first-ever interchange in the Northern region.



President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the interchange in 2019.



The project is a two-tier interchange and is currently about 95% complete. It is however part of the many infrastructural projects being financed through the two billion dollars Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Chinese government.







The Roads Minister further stated that the project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022, after which the President will officially commission it in March.



”The completion of the interchange will open to traffic soon to bring back sanity to the Metropolis”.







He made these assertions when he inspected the 1.1km interchange as part of a working visit to the region to inspect some ongoing road projects in Tamale.







The Sinohydro agreement, which was brokered in 2017 during Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to China, is a barter deal which requires the Chinese Government to fund priority infrastructure projects selected by the Government of Ghana to the tune of $2bn in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite at the same value.



The road minister indicated that the Northern region alone has about 100 kilometers of asphalted roads however, resident engineer for the project, Emmanuel Dogbotse said the “remaining work on the interchange is an auxiliary one, collaborating that the project, would be completed by February this year”.