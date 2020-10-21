Press Releases of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: AnimaxFYB Studios

First independently produced African full length children’s content premiers on amazon prime

Mmofra is an animated educational content block which teaches children how to read, count, etc

For the first time, a full length children’s content block independently produced in Africa by Africans has gone live on Amazon Prime and will stream on other global platforms.



There are no children’s content produced by Africans streaming on any global platform.



Mmofra is an animated educational content block which teaches children how to read, count, and engages viewers on age-appropriate subjects.

Award-winning filmmaker and Creative Director of AnimaxFYB, Francis Y. Brown, who directed the content, explained the importance and timing of the project.



“In a time of increased need for representation and for our stories to be told, Mmofra shows people of African heritage globally that we have what it takes to deliver our stories to the world.”



The Mmofra channel targets children aged 4-13 but is also suitable for preschoolers.













