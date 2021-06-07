First National Bank launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign

Press Releases of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: First National Bank Ghana

First National Bank has launched a dynamic new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate Ghanaians and Africans in general who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.



According to the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the bank, Delali Dzidzienyo, First National Bank’s new #TheChangeables brand positioning represents its acknowledgement of the importance of change as a catalyst of personal, business, and economic growth, and highlights its commitment to being an effective agent of change.



He describes “#TheChangeables” as passionate, strong, and resilient African people and businesses, with whom the bank wants to partner in creating even more positive change across Africa.



“Despite the many challenges Covid-19 brought, the pandemic also casts a very bright spotlight on the courageous, resilient and adaptable Ghanaian spirit,” Delali says, “and this spirit resonates so strongly with First National Bank that we felt compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a truly African bank”.



He added, “In the spirit of #TheChangeables, we are constantly refreshing our solutions and service models to align with the step change in customers’ needs while upping the ante on our competitive advantage. We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our financial solutions and the changes we are implementing demonstrate our commitment to value-based banking embedded in our offerings.”



First National Bank states that #TheChangeables is not a move away from its well-established brand purpose of helpfulness.



“Rather, it is the next step in delivering on that purpose. #TheChangeables is far more than just another brand campaign,” says Delali, “it’s the tangible representation of a value system that recognises the journey that every person and/or business is on, and our role in providing the solutions they need to progress even further.”



“The year 2020 taught us all that there really is no need to fear change, but that we should instead embrace it as a highly positive force in our lives,” Delali concludes, “and #TheChangeables not only celebrates the willingness and courage of change agents to do exactly that, but it also asserts First National Bank’s total commitment to supporting them through our platform based solutions as a trusted enabler of change and the preferred Bank of #TheChangeables.”

