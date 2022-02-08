‘Findings by Ministry of Lands and resources not cause of Apiate explosion’ - MAXAM

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

MAXAM fined US$6 million over Apiate explosion





MAXAM expresses sympathy over lives and property lost in Apiate explosion



‘We never breached safety regulations but we’ll pay $6M fine’ – Maxam



Management of Maxam has stated that findings by the Ministry of Lands and Resources are not the cause of the Apiate disaster.



Maxam is the company that manufactures the explosives that were being transported when the tragic explosion at Apiate occurred.



The findings by the committee set up by the government to probe the possible causes of the January 20 disaster revealed that, the company was in breach of certain safety regulations.



However, it stated that “none of these breaches were the cause of the tragic road accident and all of them relate to the transport carried out by Arthaans Logistics.”



Arthaans Logistic was the logistics company that was contracted to transport the explosives.



Maxam also noted that “based on a different interpretation of the applicable regulations, we believe that Maxam has not committed any of those breaches.”



The company thus said it will pay the US$6 million fine imposed by the Ministry of Lands and Resources and comply with the measures of the Ministry.



The fine consists of US$1million administrative charges and US$5million in general sanctions.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, Maxam expressed sympathy towards all the victims of the explosion.