Find ways of building cheap houses in Ghana - Akufo-Addo to Construction Chamber

Business News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Housing in Ghana is largely a “monopoly of the rich”, Akufo-Addo



Housing deficit in Ghana up to 1.8million



Even rich countries have cheap houses, Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the expensive nature of Ghana’s housing systems.



He has however charged members of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) to adopt means through which Ghana can build cheap houses.



He said the notion that housing in Ghana is largely a “monopoly of the rich” should be eroded.



He was addressing a delegation of the GhCCI when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.



“If we are going to be able to deal with the infrastructure deficit in our country, apart from roads, we have a deficit in our housing, 1.8 million units of housing that we need, a critical aspect of it is our ability to build houses cheaply,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



“We cannot continue to ignore the expensive methods of construction that has made housing here virtually a monopoly of the rich, it shouldn’t be the case” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also stated that, “the richest country in the world (America,) has some of the cheapest housing that you can come across anywhere in the world”.



“We are here in Ghana and some small three-bedroom house in East Legon will cost you 350,000.00, 400,000.00 to 500,000.00 dollars...You get mansions for that in many parts of America. 100,000.00, 200,000.00 dollars’ maximum, that gives you a very well-appointed home because of the materials that go into construction in the United States,” he said.



He continued that, “They are local, indigenous and they are very cheap. We need to find a solution to how we can build strong houses here but cheaply”.



“I think that it is something that we all have to put our heads around and find a solution to it so that we can address our housing matters” President Akufo-Addo advocated.