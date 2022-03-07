Find solutions to Abidjan-Lagos border problem – Mbomba to ETLS

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba, (MP) has called on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) taskforce to find an amicable solution to the current border problem that threatens to undermine the free movement of goods on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.



He made the call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 when the taskforce led by Dr. Ibn Mohamed Chambas paid a working visit to his office.



Chairman of ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme Taskforce, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas informed the Deputy Foreign Minister that the first round of the visit by the Taskforce to Ghana, Togo through Benin to Nigeria is to ascertain the obstacles to the free movement of goods and persons, particularly in Benin.



He added that the team had engaged with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), the Ghana National AfCFTA Secretariat, and other commercial operators that are ETLS certified to gather first-hand information on the various challenges they face along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor with regard to the ETLS.



He noted that chief among the challenges were delays in processing documentation and the imposition of levies, particularly duties.