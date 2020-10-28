Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Finance minister seeks over GH¢27bn to spend between January and March, 2021

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is seeking parliamentary approval for over GH¢27 billion for the first quarter of 2021.



He said this amount is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the government in respect of the period.



In a budget statement presented to Parliament for approval, he asked the House to resolve for him to withdraw an estimated GH¢27,434,180,520.00) from the Consolidated Fund.



“For the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the of the Government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of the financial year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of the 2021 Financial year.”



Mr. Ofori-Atta presented the budget to Parliament on Wednesday, October 28.





