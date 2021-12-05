Finance Minister to release statement on 2022 budget and matters arising this week

Business News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to update the state this week in relation to concerns raised about the 2022 budget.



This was announced by the majority chief whip in parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh in a Twitter post.



“The Minister for Finance has taken time to listen to views and opinions on the 2022 budget. An important statement to this effect will be delivered to Parliament and the people of Ghana during the week.”



The Finance Minister last month, presented the 2022 budget to parliament in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).



The budget which had the introduction of new policies including the imposition of an electronic levy on electronic transactions and the abolishment f road tolls among other initiatives is under contention as parliament is divided on its approval.



Stakeholders are of the view that attempts to tax digital platforms are detrimental to Ghana’s digital development.



According to the Minister, the concerns raised have been duly noted and will be taken into consideration.

