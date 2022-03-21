Finance Minister to detail mitigation measures taken by government this week

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will this week address the country on measures government is taking to mitigate the economic hardships the country is facing currently.



The President together with Cabinet Ministers and NPP MPs, from Thursday, March 17, 2022, held a three-day crunch meeting to address the current economic crisis including the Cedi's depreciation and the hike in fuel prices.



In a statement by the Information Ministry, it stated that government among other things discussed the impact of global economic hardships on the country and its citizens.



However, the Finance Minister is expected to give details of the measures this week after stakeholder consultations are completed.



“President Akufo-Addo approved a number of far-reaching measures aimed at mitigating the depreciation of the cedi, ensuring expenditure discipline and providing relief in the face of the global fuel price hikes and inflation as well as ensuring that priority programmes meant to grow the economy are protected.



“Government appreciates the efforts of all who contributed to a successful retreat and looks forward to the support of all Ghanaians in implementing the agreed measures,” the statement added.



