Finance Minister to address Parliament over current economic crisis

Business News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Finance Minister to answer 12 questions



Government deliberates on going to the IMF or not



Minister to update Parliament on GhanaCARES programme



It is expected that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will update Parliament on the state of affairs of the economy.



The finance minister will be expected to answer some 12 questions which have been tailored to determine whether Ghana will be going to the International Monetary Fund or not.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin made this known to the House as part of the agenda for next week.



“The Finance has 12 questions, we know the challenging times that we find ourselves but we believed that he would make it and explain financial policies,” he told the House.



Meanwhile, the Minister had earlier stated that Ghana will not be going to the IMF for financial assistance stressing that home-grown solutions will be adopted to solve Ghana’s financial problems.



Among other things, the Minister will brief the House on the state of the GhanaCARES programme after it was introduced to support local businesses affected by COVID-19.



He will also be expected to detail the amount government has spent on the fight against COVID-19 and how the government intends to address current economic challenges including fuel price hikes, increased taxes, etc.