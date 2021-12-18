Finance Committee yet to consider E-levy – Ato Forson

Business News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament’s Committee on Finance is yet to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill (E-Levy) though the House is expected to rise on Monday, December 20, 2021, for the Christmas break.



Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member on Finance, speaking to the media after the Committee had met to consider the Appropriation Bill, said members were yet to consider the E-levy, adding he was not aware of any meeting to deliberate on the issue.



He said the time for the consideration of the Bill would have to be communicated officially to members by the Chairman of the Finance Committee.



Dr Forson maintained that the two sides of the House were yet to reach any consensus on the E-Levy and members were waiting for the Chairman of the Committee to call a meeting for deliberation on it.



He said although they had read and seen a statement on the consultation between the government and telcos, the Minority side was yet to meet the telcos on the E-levy.



“It is one of those reasons why the E-levy Bill must go through a number of consultations, meet the telcos, hear from them and understand why they have given concessions to government and the meaning of that dispensations.”



Patrick Yaw Buamah, Vice-Chairman of the Finance Committee, in his comment, said the Committee was yet to deliberate on the E-levy but the members met on the appropriation bill, which they had consensus to go to the floor and passed.



He said that when the chairman called a meeting and set the processes in motion to consider the E-levy, members would come back to deliberate on it.



He said the Majority side believed that there should be further consultations among stakeholders on the E-levy.