File your annual returns or risk losing your business name-Registrar General

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2,788 companies have been delisted from register



Notice to delist started from 2019, Registrar General



100,000 more dormant companies to be removed from register





Registrar General, Jemima Oware, has explained that companies that failed to file their annual returns from 2011 should endeavour to do so as soon as possible or risk losing their company names.



Mrs. Oware said the delisting exercise which started last year has not ended and more dormant companies will be removed.



According to her, notices have been sent to alert companies to pay their annual returns of 50 cedis instead of paying a 500cedis penalty.



Speaking in an interview on The Marketplace on JoyNews she stated that companies that have been delisted have been rendered illegal thus doing business with them will be at one’s own risk.



“They’ve been made inactive in our system. If you come and look for them you may not even find them because they’ve been made inactive. It means that, people doing business with them are doing so at their own risk because they have not been made active to do business with. If you want to bring these companies back into the register, you necessarily have to go through the court and per the court’s discretion, they can bring them back on the register.”



“This is going to happen in the next 12years, after 12 years, your name will fall back into the public domain and anybody can pick it up,” she added.



In an earlier statement from the Registrar General’s department, “it said these defaulted companies failed to comply with the directive issued by the Department to file their annual returns or risk being delisted from the companies register.”



However, names of these companies were earlier published on the Department’s website and in the national dailies and were part of the first batch of over 100,000 defaulted and dormant companies the Department had earmarked to struck off the companies register as part of its clean-up exercise.



The companies include Companies Limited by Share: 1,374; Companies Limited by Guarantee (Churches, Fun Clubs, Associations, Union, Schools etc.): 978; External Companies: 41 and Others (Voluntarily owned up Companies for delisting): 395.



“This exercise was carried out in accordance with Section 289 of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) which connotes that a company can be stricken off the companies register for failing to file its annual returns on time or failing to notify the Registrar of Companies of a change in the company’s registered office and principal place of business”, it explained.



The Registrar General said "the law requires you 18months after incorporation to file your returns, and yearly thereafter, if for any reason you are not doing business, still come and file and inform us that you are not doing business.