Fight E-Levy – MoMo agents tell labour unions

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Members of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) have asked labor unions to resist any attempt by the government to pass the E-Levy.



According to them, the E-levy threatens the future of the Mobile Money industry hence must be resisted.



A statement they issued said “The Mobile Money industry and its affiliates have seen a massive shakeup since the announcement of the e-levy proposal.



“The future of the industry is at stake if the levy remains in this form. We wish to state that the projected reduction in MoMo transactions is very worrying to us as Agents Network".



“We call on all people who leverage Electronic payments systems to rally together to substantiate the need for Government to reconsider the imposition of this tax."



“We call on all employee groupings and unions whose work will be affected by the levy to rise to the occasion by drawing the government’s attention to the ills the 1.75% levy turns to introduce on SMEs.



“The MMAAG extends a call to the under listed unions to support the call for the government to listen to our cries ie the Bankers Association, Phones Dealers Association, Spare Parts Dealers Association Of Ghana, G.P.R.T.U, Car Dealers Association, Ghana Importers Association, Freight Forwarders Association, Association of Ghana Industries, Federation of Association Of Ghanaian Exporters, Ship-owners and Agents Association Of Ghana, Ghana Association Of savings and loans companies. We wish tomorrow’s call to drop the electronic transactions levy will help change the government’s perspective.”



The government is currently embarking on nationwide public sensitization on the E-levy through its Townhall engagements.



The consultations and sensitization form part of efforts to get the public to accept the policy proposal and eventually get Parliament to approve it.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has reduced the rate from the initial 1.75% to 1.5%.